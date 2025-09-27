- Home
- Caesar Wrap
Caesar Wrap
Spinach, cabbage, cucumber, and house baked tofu with our scratch prepped Tahini Caesar Dressing wrapped in a wholesome seed oil free tortilla.
E+ROSE Wellness Company Locations and Hours
Show Locations
12South
(408) 682-0602
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
505
(615) 942-6521
Open now • Closes at 5PM
Brentwood
(615) 678-8364
Open now • Closes at 7PM
East Nashville
(408) 837-3774
Closed
Germantown
(615) 649-8548
Open now • Closes at 11PM
Gulch
(615) 200-7684
Open now • Closes at 5PM
Midtown Atlanta - Promenade Central
(404) 806-0819
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
Old Fourth Ward
(217) 764-8596
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM
OneC1ty
(615) 862-0445
Open now • Closes at 5PM
Peabody Plaza
(615) 873-4550
Open now • Closes at 4PM
Wedgewood-Houston
(615) 830-2333
Open now • Closes at 5PM
Westside Provisions Atlanta
(404) 963-7348
Open now • Closes at 8PM