Feel Bar - Sunbutta
Feel Bar - Sunbutta
Plant-based protein bar. Protein to keep you strong, Ashwagandha to keep you calm. Each bar is infused with 600mg of Organic Ashwagandha to reduce stress and support mental wellness. Made with 100% organic ingredients.
E+ROSE Wellness Company Locations and Hours
Show Locations
12South
(408) 682-0602
2235 10th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37204
Open now
•
Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
505
(615) 942-6521
501 Church Street, Nashville, TN 37219
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 7AM
All hours
Brentwood
(615) 678-8364
700 Old Hickory Boulevard, Brentwood, TN 37027
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 7AM
All hours
East Nashville
(408) 837-3774
4720 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216
Closed
All hours
Germantown
(615) 649-8548
1320 Adams Street - The Neuhoff District, Suite 120, Nashville, TN 37208
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 8AM
All hours
Gulch
(615) 200-7684
1201 Demonbreun Street, Suite 110, Nashville, TN 37203
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 8AM
All hours
Midtown Atlanta - Promenade Central
(404) 806-0819
1200 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 8AM
All hours
Old Fourth Ward
(217) 764-8596
505 N. Angier Ave., Atlanta, GA 30308
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 8AM
All hours
OneC1ty
(615) 862-0445
4 City Blvd Suite 108, Nashville, TN 37209
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 7AM
All hours
Peabody Plaza
(615) 873-4550
10 Lea Avenue Suite 150, Nashville, TN 37210
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 8AM
All hours
Wedgewood-Houston
(615) 830-2333
610 Merritt Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203
Closed
•
Opens Thursday at 7AM
All hours
Westside Provisions Atlanta
(404) 963-7348
1100 Howell Mill Road, Suite A05, Atlanta, GA 30318
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 7AM
All hours
