Cold-pressed pineapple juice, mangos, peaches, pitaya, maca, flax, collagen boost (choose plant-based or bovine), turmeric, lemon and lime. Glow from the inside out. The Supernova's vibrancy comes from all-natural Pitaya swirled into a hydrating smoothie with vitamin C-packed pineapple juice, lemon, mangos, and peaches.