E+ROSE East Nashville
Superfood Bowls
Be True Performance Bowl
Our protein packed performance bowl featuring: blended inside - almond milk, 2x pea protein, creatine, plant-based collagen boost (or sub bovine), maca, acai, banana, blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries. Topped with- macadamia nuts, hemp seeds, strawberries, honey drizzle, cashew butter, cacao nibs, and house made coconut cream$15.00
The Pro Bowl
Our protein packed best seller. Base: almond milk, açaî, bananas, blueberries, peanut butter, pea protein Top: granola, sliced bananas, local honey, cinnamon, crushed almonds, peanut butter. Our most popular bowl. A delicious meal for morning, day, and night.$14.00
Blue Bae Bowl
Your new bae. Blended: oat milk, bananas, blue spirulina, cashew butter, and maca. On Top: gluten-free granola, strawberries, black currants, coconut flakes, hemp seeds, puffed brown rice, cashew butter, and local honey.$14.00
Hanalei Bowl
Inspired by the island of Kauai and featuring its signature Macadamia nuts. Blended: almond milk, açaî, bananas, blackberries, strawberries, almond butter On Top: gluten-free granola, macadamia nuts, puffed brown rice, bananas hemp seeds, local honey, almo$14.00
Aloha Bowl
Tropical açaî bowl with a sweet taste of the islands. Blended: cold-pressed pineapple juice, açaî, bananas, mangos, pineapples, coconut oil On Top: gluten-free granola, sliced strawberries, sliced bananas, local honey, coconut flakes, goji berries$14.00
The Sobro Bowl
If you like a crunch, this is the bowl for you. Featuring double cacao nibs + chia seeds. Blended: almond milk, bananas, cacao nibs, peanut butter On Top: strawberries, chia seeds, crushed pecans, local honey, gluten-free granola, cacao nibs, local bee pol$13.00
Pre-Game Bowl
Classic pitaya bowl with added protein + energizing green coffee bean. Blended: almond milk, pitaya, bananas, strawberries, pea protein, green coffee bean, almond butter On Top: gluten-free granola, sliced strawberries, local honey, cacao nibs, almond butter$14.00
Nomad Bowl
Peanut butter and double chocolate. What's better? Base: blended: almond milk, bananas, cacao powder, cinnamon, vanilla, pea protein, peanut butter on top: gluten-free granola, strawberries, local honey, puffed brown rice, peanut butter, cacao nibs, and a dash of cacao powder.$13.00
Dark Heart Bowl
Dark cherries and cacao combine in this antioxidant powerhouse. Base: almond milk, bananas, dark cherries, cacao powder, almond butter, Maca root, beet powder. On Top: cacao nibs, granola, coconut flakes, local honey, almond$14.00
Greengo Bowl
Get your greens, and more. Blended: oat milk, mangos, bananas, spirulina, moringa, and maca. On top: gluten-free granola, sliced avocado, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, local honey.$13.00
BC Bowl
A post-workout dream. Base: oat milk, pitaya, bananas, strawberries, cherries, almond butter, pea protein, flax seeds, beet, cinnamon. On Top: on top: gluten-free granola, bananas, chia seeds, peanut butter, hemp seeds, local honey, and cashews.$14.00
Hot Girl Summer Bowl
A stunning citrus and Vitamin C blast to cool you down on a hot day. Blended: cold-pressed pineapple juice, lemon, lime, mangos, peaches, collagen (plant-based or bovine), maca, turmeric, flax seed, and a pitaya swirl. On Top: granola, strawberries, coconut flakes, black currants, honey, hemp seeds, and a dash of mint.$14.00
Smoothies
Specialty
Cowboy Cloud
organic bananas, organic house-made oat milk, organic pea protein, pure unflavored @cowboycolostrum , organic vanilla bean, organic cashew butter, organic maca, layered with house-made coconut cream and cacao drizzle! Saddle up for a ride through layers of bliss.$13.50
Skin Pharm's 'Best In Glow'
Cold-pressed pineapple juice, bananas, strawberries, pitaya, avocado, collagen, sea moss, lime and layered with house made unsweetened coconut cream. For glowing skin from within!$12.00
Orange Dream
Immune boosting blend of almond milk, mangos, bananas, pea protein, turmeric, goji berries, vanilla, orange zest, 1,000 mg of Liposomal Vitamin C by Cymbiotika, and a drizzle of our house unsweetened coconut cream$12.50
High Protein
The Athlete
Cold-pressed apple juice, mangos, peaches, creatine, plant-based collagen (or sub bovine), pea protein, hemp protein, hemp seeds, spinach, and coconut oil. Fuel for the athlete$11.00
Banana Butter
Almond milk, bananas, almond butter, peanut butter, cinnamon, hemp seeds, flax seeds, and dates$10.50
No Bread
Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, 2x pea protein, peanut butter, and flax seeds. A PB&J without the bread!$10.50
Superseed
Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, cherries, beets, peanut butter, flax, chia, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, and pea protein. Protein and fiber-filled strawberry and cherry powerhouse$11.00
Shredder
Oat milk, dark cherries, avocado, blackberries, beets, bananas, double cacao nibs, double pea protein, peanut butter. A post "Shredder" workout smoothie to refuel + rebuild!$11.00
Dark Magic
Almond milk, bananas, dark cherries, cacao powder, almond butter, vanilla, pea protein. Decadent. Smooth. Divine$10.50
Muscle Beach
Cold-pressed apple juice, mangos, pineapples, spinach, mint, hemp protein, pea protein, hemp seeds, coconut oil. Tropical with all the boosts to keep your muscles happy$10.50
Greens
Goddess
Coconut water, bananas, almond butter, cacao nibs, chia seeds, spinach, kale, and vanilla bean. Just like it sounds - an amazing beauty loaded with greens.$10.50
The BU
Almond milk, bananas, cacao nibs, hemp protein, chia seeds, spirulina, dates, maca, cinnamon, cashew butter. This superfood-packed smoothie is inspired by the health inspiring, vibrant Malibu lifestyle.$11.00
Ginger Greens
Coconut water, cold-pressed pineapple juice, mangos, peaches, spinach, kale, pea protein, ginger, mint + ginger. A delicious and nutritious treat.$10.50
Cabo Surf
Cold-pressed pineapple juice, mangos, bananas, lime, hemp seeds, avocado, kale. This creamy tropical treat hails from the shores of Mexico and will bring the sea breeze right to you$10.50
Benjamin Button
Coconut water, spinach, mangos, bananas, matcha, coconut oil, collagen (plant-based or bovine), and lemon.$10.50
The Fountain of Youth
Coconut water, pineapple, mango, banana, matcha, ginger, coconut oil, spinach, collagen. This green smoothie will energize, detoxify, and help rejuvenate your hair, skin, and nails!$10.50
Energizing
Supernova
Cold-pressed pineapple juice, mangos, peaches, pitaya, maca, flax, collagen boost (choose plant-based or bovine), turmeric, lemon and lime. Glow from the inside out. The Supernova's vibrancy comes from all-natural Pitaya swirled into a hydrating smoothie with vitamin C-packed pineapple juice, lemon, mangos, and peaches.$11.00
Shroomy
Bananas, almond milk, cacao, energizing mushroom blend and peanut butter. Experience a boost of energy and mental clarity with this creamy smoothie that's enhanced with our energizing superfood mushroom blend..$10.50
Liquid Lightning
House oat milk, bananas, blue spirulina, dates, cashew butter, maca root, guarana. This blended blue beauty is certain to give you that energetic shock to power you through your day$11.00
Bulletproof
Cold-brew coffee, bananas, cacao nibs, coconut oil, hemp seeds, walnuts, cinnamon, and vanilla bean. Coffee and healthy fats to leave you energized for hours and your brain functioning at top speed.$10.00
Berries and the Bees
Almond milk, blackberry, strawberry, cherry, almond butter, peanut butter, ginseng, maca, bee pollen, local honey. A crowd favorite, this smoothie contains all sorts of nutrition to keep you feeling satisfied + singing as maca is known to act as an aphrodi$11.00
Simple
Almond Butter & Jelly
Cold-pressed apple juice, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and almond butter. Simple and delicious$9.50
Cocoa Butter
Almond milk, bananas, cacao, peanut butter chocolate, and peanut butter at its all-natural finest. Come taste what good is$10.00
Summer Sun
Cold-pressed pineapple, peaches, mangos, lemon, mint. A taste of that sweet summer sun$10.00
Strawberry Shake
Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, and bananas. Our take on a classic. Strawberry-forward, creamy texture. Perfect for the kids or the elders$9.50
Coffee + Tea
Classic Coffee
Espresso
Speciality roasted espresso.$4.00
Daily Drip
House brewed daily, full octane, speciality roasted.$4.00
Cappuccino
One-third espresso, two-thirds plant-based milk$5.50
Americano
Speciality roasted espresso and hot water.$4.00
Cold Brew
24-Hour house cold-brewed coffee$4.00
Cortado
Equal parts espresso and plant-based milk$5.00
Lattes
House Caffe
Espresso with our organic in-house made cashew milk.$5.75
Vanilla Latte
Espresso, our organic in-house made cashew milk, and scratch prepped vanilla.$6.00
Mocha Latte
Espresso, our organic in-house made cashew milk, and scratch prepped mocha.$6.00
Caramel Latte
Espresso, organic in-house made cashew milk, and scratch prepped caramel.$6.00
Mushroom Capp
Espresso, our organic in-house made cashew milk, scratch prepped vanilla, and our energizing mushroom blend.$6.25
Signature Coffee and Tea
Real Love Latte
You deserve some Real Love. Featuring espresso, our organic house cashew milk, scratch prepped vanilla syrup, maca and beet root.$6.25
Giddy Up Iced Coffee
Cold-Brew topped with a froth of house cashew milk, house vanilla, colostrum and a shot of espresso. Get up, Giddy Up!$7.75
Matcha Latte
Ceremonial-grade Matcha, our organic in-house made cashew milk, and local honey + vanilla.$6.00
Chai Latte
Chai spice blend, local honey or maple, and our organic in-house made cashew milk.$6.00
Dirty Chai Latte
Chai spice blend, our organic in-house made cashew milk, maple, and a shot of espresso$7.50
Mushroom Capp
Espresso, our organic in-house made cashew milk, scratch prepped vanilla, and our energizing mushroom blend.$6.25
What's Shakin'
Iced espresso, coconut sugar, organic, house cashew milk (or milk of choice) + cinnamon$6.75
Loose Leaf Teas
Toast
Fire Flour
Love Avocado Toast? This is a must-have. Local sourdough from Sourdough Co. is the base of this fiery sweet avocado toast. Topped with mashed avocado, local honey for a touch of sweet, and cayenne and crushed red pepper for an added kick. Sprinkled with black sesame and local amaranth sprouts.$11.00
Bananaland
Local 36 hour fermented West Coast style sourdough, creamy peanut butter, sliced bananas, and crunchy cacao nibs. Finished with a drizzle of raw honey + chia seeds & cinnamon. Local flax bread toasted golden and topped with creamy peanut butter, organic sliced bananas, and crunchy cacao nibs. F$10.00
Avocado Toast
Local 36 hour fermented West Coast style Sourdough smashed avo, local sprouts + a touch of heat with crushed red pepper. Local baker FireFlour provides the 6-grain bread - then we toast it golden, slather it with fresh house mashed avocado, dust it with crushed black pepper + Himalayan salt, t$10.50
Fig Toast
Local 36 hour fermented West Coast style Sourdough topped with almond butter and toasted golden brown. Layered with sliced strawberries and dried figs, then topped with hemp seeds and a honey drizzle$11.00
Market
Soups
Wraps
Katalina
Fluffy quinoa rolled in a wholesome tortilla with house stewed black beans, our signature pumpkin seed+cashew sauce with house pico de gallo. Served with our scratch prepped salsa for dipping.$12.50
Nashville Hot Kale Wrap
Tenderized kale and freshly sliced cucumber wrapped in a wholesome tortilla with our signature scratched prepped cashew and pumpkin seed sauce + a side of baked chickpeas.$11.50OUT OF STOCK
Spring Rolls
Sliced carrots and shredded cabbage combined with fresh basil, mint, and sprouts. Rolled into a rice wrap and served with our house made Thai peanut dipping sauce (medium heat).$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Rainbow Wrap
Our house made curried lentil cakes with arugula, cabbage, crunchy bell peppers, and our house made goddess pesto sauce wrapped in a wholesome tortilla.$11.50
Beet Falafel Hummus Wrap
House made chickpea, herb, and beet falafel with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, springs mix greens and our house made hummus all wrapped in a wholesome tortilla.$11.50OUT OF STOCK
RAWcos
Our signature walnut taco blend and spinach "crema" wrapped in a jicama shell. Gluten free, dairy free, vegan, and guilt free.$11.00
Salads
West by Southwest Salad
Baby kale with our house pico, black rice, our cashew pumpkin seed sauce + black beans. California fresh combined with a Southwest flare.$13.50
Nashville Hot Kale Salad
Chopped kale tossed with diced cucumber and our signature “dragon” pumpkin seed sauce. Topped with hemp seeds, cashew pieces, light paprika, and baked crunchy chickpeas.$12.00
Curried Lentil Cake Salad
Baked curry lentil cakes (lentils, sweet potato, brown rice, kale, cilantro and green onion) over a bed of arugula and local lettuces. Served with our creamy scratch prepped avocado goddess dressing, fresh cut veggies, and topped with hemp seeds.$12.50
Beet Falafel Tzatziki Salad
Spring Lettuce Mix, house-made Tzatziki dressing and chickpea Falafel with pickled red beets.$12.50OUT OF STOCK
The Good Bowl
Fluffy quinoa, marinated black beans, pico de gallo, spicy cashew sauce, bed of arugula with a garnish of lime.$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Super Caesar
Shredded kale, tricolor quinoa, crumbled baked tofu, grape tomatoes, sunflower parmesan, and our housemade caesar dressing.$13.00
Grains + Boxes
Wrap Pack
Half of our Katalina wrap paired with an E+ROSE House Salad and fresh crisp grapes. The perfect lunch on the go. Something savory, something sweet, and a little extra greens for your day.$13.50OUT OF STOCK
Mediterranean Lunch Box
Our house made hummus paired with crisp fresh cucumbers and bell peppers, a serving of our Quinoa Tabouli (fresh parsley, green onions, mint, cucmbers and grape tomatoes) and a side of fresh grapes.$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Quinoa Tabouli
Quinoa and fresh parsley tossed with chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, a dash of Himalayan salt, mint, lemon and lime.$9.00
Breakfast Quinoa
Fluffy quinoa cooked with cold-pressed apple juice. Rolled with dates, cashews, sliced apples, peanut butter and cinnamon for the perfect protein packed breakfast.$9.00
Buddha Bowl
Turmeric brown rice, baked tofu, roasted sweet potato, chopped kale, crunchy red cabbage, lemon tahini dressing, and sesame seeds$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Pesto Farro
Wholesome grain Farro mixed with our delectable house scratch prepped pesto from basil, walnuts, apple cider vinegar and garlic. Tossed with diced cherry tomatoes, olive oil, pistachios and sunower seeds.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Booster Bites
Banana Bread Booster Bites
Cashews, macadamia nuts, bananas, dates, pea protein, Himalayan salt, vanilla, pecans, and cinnamon. A house-made superfood snack to boost your nutrition (and your day)!$6.25
Cookie Dough Booster Bites
Almond flour, peanut butter, dates, vanilla, Himalayan salt, flax seed, chia seed, honey, cinnamon, cacao nibs, pea protein, and coconut flakes. An excellent post-workout snack - these bites are full of nutrients.$6.25
Bullet Booster Bites
Cashews, dates, cacao, energizing mushroom blend, espresso beans, and hemp seeds. An energizing superfood blend to give you sustenance and a BOOST!$6.25
Strawberry Chia Bites
Almond flour, strawberry powder, beet powder, vanilla, chia seeds, himalayan salt, dates. A house-made superfood snack to boost your nutrition (and your day)!$6.25
Brownie Booster Bites
Walnuts, dates, Himalayan salt, vanilla, cacao, and shredded coconut. Your new favorite brownie with ingredients to make your little heart happy.$6.25
Sunflower Bites
Sunflower butter and seeds, maple syrup, vanilla, flax seeds, and coconut flakes. A house-made superfood snack to boost your nutrition (and your day)!$6.25
Peanut Butter Protein Bites
Almond flour, peanut butter, peanut powder, flax seeds, honey, gluten-free granola, Himalayan salt, and dates. An excellent post-workout snack - these bites are full of nutrients.$6.25
Lemon Poppy Seed Booster Bites
Almond flour, vanilla, coconut oil, maple syrup, lemon juice, poppy seeds, and coconut flakes. A lightly sweet treat to boost your day!$6.25OUT OF STOCK
Pumpkin Booster Bites$6.25OUT OF STOCK
Cold-Pressed Juices
Organic 6-Shooter
Organic orange, grapefruit, pineapple, lemon, turmeric, ginger, cayenne. A potent punch of citrus packed with immune boosting and virus fighting superfoods ginger and turmeric.$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Organic All Greens
Cucumber, celery, spinach, kale, cilantro, and parsley.This juice is nothing but greens and zero fruit for an incredibly alkalizing boost that won't break your fast.$11.00
Organic Cold Snap
Organic green apple, ginger, mint, kale, spinach, parsley, chard. Our best seller since Day 1. Also known as 'The Perfect Juice' - it's a crisp, sweet green that leaves you with a ginger bite, a clean mint taste, and a nutrient filled body.$11.00
Organic Detox
Cucumber, celery, pineapple, chard, kale, cilantro and lemon - 100% organic 100% of the time. This green juice is laden with antioxidants and detoxifying superfoods to aid in your body's healing process.$11.00
Organic G6
Cucumber, celery, spinach, kale, parsley, ginger + lemon We add ginger and lemon to this super green juice for an added anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial punch.$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Organic Music City Sunrise
Organic carrots, apples, ginger, turmeric + lemon - A sweet taste as colorful as our beloved sunrise in the Music City, with super anti-inflammatory turmeric and ginger for the added boost to power your health to the next level.$11.00
Organic Sea Green
Organic celery, organic green apple, organic kale, organic pineapple, organic spirulina + jicama - With nutrients from C to shining sea - this green beauty will have you believing what you are seeing.$11.00
Organic Southern Beet
Organic oranges, beets, carrots, pineapple, collards and ginger. Get back to your roots with this Southern beauty!$11.00
Pineapple Express
Cold-Pressed pineapple, lime, Cannabidiol, and filtered water.$11.00
Pure Organic Celery
100% organic celery juice.$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Organic Broadway RxMedy
Pineapple, beet, lime, and coconut water. Nature's cure for the Broadway blues.$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Organic Ocean Water
Organic cucumber, green apple, lemon, and blue spirulina.$11.00
Nut Milks
Johnny Cashew
Cashews, pea protein, apples, cinnamon, honey and vanilla. Excellent post-workout fuel loaded with nutrients and protein. Also great as a creamer in your coffee!$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Cashew + Cold Brew
Cashews, cold-brew coffee, dates, coconut oil, vanilla and cinnamon.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Matcha + Almond
Matcha, almonds, spinach, hemp seeds, vanilla, Himalayan salt, cardamom, maple syrup - Our matcha tea comes from deep green, soft young leaves from shade-covered tea shoots that are picked, dried, steamed and ground. The whole leaf is used and makes a sacred, antioxidant + nutrient-rich powder.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Wellness Shots
Immunity Shot
Ginger, turmeric, lemon, cayenne, and oil of oregano. An intense immune boosting tonic to keep the bad guys at bay.$6.50
Better Elder Shot
elderberries, cinnamon, clove, local honey, orange, ginger$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Superhuman Shot
cold-pressed pineapple, ginger, and blue spirulina$6.50
Cinna-BOMB Shot
Apple cider vinegar, ginger, lemon, honey, cinnamon. A weight loss promoting, gut regulating, anti-inflammatory, allergy relief shot of deliciousness.$6.50
Retail Drinks, Bars, Snacks + Treats
E+ROSE Wellness Water
Our water is directly from one of the deepest aquifers in the world 5,000 feet below the surface in the mountains of Tennessee. Naturally filtered through 500 million year old rock formations, naturally alkaline, and completely free from surface pollutants. Untouched, unrivaled, ultra pure as nature intended.$4.99
Chlorophyll Water
Bottled at the mountain source, Chlorophyll Water® is a refreshing introduction to the many benefits of chlorophyll, hint of organic lemon juice, natural spearmint and fortified with the added health benefits of Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, and Vitamin D.$5.25
Feel Bar - Sunbutta
Plant-based protein bar. Protein to keep you strong, Ashwagandha to keep you calm. Each bar is infused with 600mg of Organic Ashwagandha to reduce stress and support mental wellness. Made with 100% organic ingredients.$3.99
Feel Bar - Mint Chocolate Chip
Plant-based protein bar with a refreshing hint of mint and cacao nibs. Infused with 500mg of Chaga Mushroom, the antioxidant powerhouse, to boost your immunity. Made with 100% organic ingredients.$3.99
Feel Bar - Cacao Choco Chip
Plant-based protein bar. A tastefully decadent brownie like bar infused with cacao and lions mane to boost focus and cognitive function. Infused with 500mg of Lions Mane. Made with 100% organic ingredients.$3.99
Feel Bar - Caramel Sea Salt
Plant-based protein bar with a blend of coconut nectar, maple and sea salt. Infused with 500mg of Maca Root to restore balance to adrenals, relieve anxiety and boost endurance. Made with 100% organic ingredients.$3.99
Walker Brothers Kombucha - Ginger
Cold-pressed Peruvian ginger root combined with a signature blend of black, green, and jasmine teas in this craft kombucha to create a subtly spicy flavor, with a mildly sweet, yet tart, finish.$4.89
Walker Brothers Kombucha - Melon
Organic cucumber and honeydew harmonize with a signature tea blend in this craft kombucha to create a hydrating, effervescent kombucha with a balanced body and clean finish.$4.89
Vybes - Blackberry Hibiscus
Made from freshly brewed hibiscus tea, cold-pressed blackberry juice, and a touch of cinnamon & clove.$7.89
Vybes - Blood Orange
If you love blood orange juice, and really enjoy a refreshingly tart experience, you've got to try this Blood Orange Lime by Vybes.$7.89
Vybes - Strawberry Lavender
A strawberry lemonade with a hint of wild lavender that's tart, a little sweet and insanely refreshing. Hits the spot every time.$7.89
Recess Sparkling Water - Blood Orange
sparkling water infused with magnesium & balancing adaptogens. brewed with real orange zest and blood orange juice$5.99
Supplements
Cymbiotika - Creatine+ Single Packet$2.99
Cymbiotika - Magnesium L-Threonate Single Packet$2.89
Cymbiotika - Super Greens Single Packet$2.89
Cymbiotika - Vitamin C Single Packet$2.79
Goodonya Hydration Stick
An essential part of your daily hydration routine. Only 6 simple ingredients: Organic Lemon Juice Powder, Magnesium (from sea water), Organic Coconut Water Powder, Organic Stevia Leaf Extract, Himalayan Pink Salt, Ascorbic Acid (non-GMO, Naturally Fermented Vitamin C) Note: Contains Coconut. Made in a facility that handles milk, soy, egg, tree nuts, fish, crustaceans/shellfish and wheat.$2.10
House Caffe
Espresso with our organic in-house made cashew milk.