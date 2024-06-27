E+ROSE Peabody Plaza
Superfood Bowls
- The Pro Bowl
Our protein packed best seller. Base: almond milk, açaî, bananas, blueberries, peanut butter, pea protein Top: granola, sliced bananas, local honey, cinnamon, crushed almonds, peanut butter. Our most popular bowl. A delicious meal for morning, day, and night.$13.00
- Blue Bae Bowl
Your new bae. Blended: oat milk, bananas, blue spirulina, cashew butter, and maca. On Top: gluten-free granola, strawberries, black currants, coconut flakes, hemp seeds, puffed brown rice, cashew butter, and local honey.$13.00
- Hanalei Bowl
Inspired by the island of Kauai and featuring its signature Macadamia nuts. Blended: almond milk, açaî, bananas, blackberries, strawberries, almond butter On Top: gluten-free granola, macadamia nuts, puffed brown rice, bananas hemp seeds, local honey, almo$13.00
- Aloha Bowl
Tropical açaî bowl with a sweet taste of the islands. Blended: cold-pressed pineapple juice, açaî, bananas, mangos, pineapples, coconut oil On Top: gluten-free granola, sliced strawberries, sliced bananas, local honey, coconut flakes, goji berries$13.00
- The Sobro Bowl
If you like a crunch, this is the bowl for you. Featuring double cacao nibs + chia seeds. Blended: almond milk, bananas, cacao nibs, peanut butter On Top: strawberries, chia seeds, crushed pecans, local honey, gluten-free granola, cacao nibs, local bee pol$12.50