E+ROSE Peabody Plaza
Superfood Bowls
- The Pro Bowl
Our protein packed best seller. Base: almond milk, açaî, bananas, blueberries, peanut butter, pea protein Top: granola, sliced bananas, local honey, cinnamon, crushed almonds, peanut butter. Our most popular bowl. A delicious meal for morning, day, and night.$13.00
- Blue Bae Bowl
Your new bae. Blended: oat milk, bananas, blue spirulina, cashew butter, and maca. On Top: gluten-free granola, strawberries, black currants, coconut flakes, hemp seeds, puffed brown rice, cashew butter, and local honey.$13.00
- Hanalei Bowl
Inspired by the island of Kauai and featuring its signature Macadamia nuts. Blended: almond milk, açaî, bananas, blackberries, strawberries, almond butter On Top: gluten-free granola, macadamia nuts, puffed brown rice, bananas hemp seeds, local honey, almo$13.00
- Aloha Bowl
Tropical açaî bowl with a sweet taste of the islands. Blended: cold-pressed pineapple juice, açaî, bananas, mangos, pineapples, coconut oil On Top: gluten-free granola, sliced strawberries, sliced bananas, local honey, coconut flakes, goji berries$13.00
- The Sobro Bowl
If you like a crunch, this is the bowl for you. Featuring double cacao nibs + chia seeds. Blended: almond milk, bananas, cacao nibs, peanut butter On Top: strawberries, chia seeds, crushed pecans, local honey, gluten-free granola, cacao nibs, local bee pol$12.50
- Pre-Game Bowl
Classic pitaya bowl with added protein + energizing green coffee bean. Blended: almond milk, pitaya, bananas, strawberries, pea protein, green coffee bean, almond butter On Top: gluten-free granola, sliced strawberries, local honey, cacao nibs, almond butt$13.00
- Nomad Bowl
Peanut butter and double chocolate. What's better? Base: blended: almond milk, bananas, cacao powder, cinnamon, vanilla, pea protein, peanut butter on top: gluten-free granola, strawberries, local honey, puffed brown rice, peanut butter, cacao nibs, and a dash of cacao powder.$12.50
- Dark Heart Bowl
Dark cherries and cacao combine in this antioxidant powerhouse. Base: almond milk, bananas, dark cherries, cacao powder, almond butter, Maca root, beet powder. On Top: cacao nibs, granola, coconut flakes, local honey, almond$13.00
- Greengo Bowl
Get your greens, and more. Blended: oat milk, mangos, bananas, spirulina, moringa, and maca. On top: gluten-free granola, sliced avocado, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, local honey.$12.50
- BC Bowl
A post-workout dream. Base: oat milk, pitaya, bananas, strawberries, cherries, almond butter, pea protein, flax seeds, beet, cinnamon. On Top: on top: gluten-free granola, bananas, chia seeds, peanut butter, hemp seeds, local honey, and cashews.$13.00
- Hot Girl Summer Bowl
A stunning citrus and Vitamin C blast to cool you down on a hot day. Blended: cold-pressed pineapple juice, lemon, lime, mangos, peaches, collagen (plant-based or bovine), maca, turmeric, flax seed, and a pitaya swirl. On Top: granola, strawberries, coconut flakes, black currants, honey, hemp seeds, and a dash of mint.$13.00
Smoothies
Specialty
High Protein
- The Athlete
Cold-pressed apple juice, mangos, peaches, creatine, plant-based collagen (or sub bovine), pea protein, hemp protein, hemp seeds, spinach, and coconut oil. Fuel for the athlete$11.00
- Banana Butter
Almond milk, bananas, almond butter, peanut butter, cinnamon, hemp seeds, flax seeds, and dates$10.00
- No Bread
Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, 2x pea protein, peanut butter, and flax seeds. A PB&J without the bread!$10.00
- Superseed
Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, cherries, beets, peanut butter, flax, chia, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, and pea protein. Protein and fiber-filled strawberry and cherry powerhouse$10.50
- Shredder
Cashew milk, dark cherries, avocado, blackberries, beets, bananas, double cacao nibs, double pea protein, peanut butter. A post "Shredder" workout smoothie to refuel + rebuild!$10.50
- Dark Magic
Almond milk, bananas, dark cherries, cacao powder, almond butter, vanilla, pea protein. Decadent. Smooth. Divine$10.00
- Muscle Beach
Cold-pressed apple juice, mangos, pineapples, spinach, mint, hemp protein, pea protein, hemp seeds, coconut oil. Tropical with all the boosts to keep your muscles happy$10.50
Greens
- Goddess
Coconut water, bananas, almond butter, cacao nibs, chia seeds, spinach, kale, and vanilla bean. Just like it sounds - an amazing beauty loaded with greens.$10.00
- The BU
Almond milk, bananas, cacao nibs, hemp protein, chia seeds, spirulina, dates, maca, cinnamon, cashew butter. This superfood-packed smoothie is inspired by the health inspiring, vibrant Malibu lifestyle.$10.50
- Ginger Greens
Coconut water, cold-pressed pineapple juice, mangos, peaches, spinach, kale, pea protein, ginger, mint + ginger. A delicious and nutritious treat.$10.00
- Cabo Surf
Cold-pressed pineapple juice, mangos, bananas, lime, hemp seeds, avocado, kale. This creamy tropical treat hails from the shores of Mexico and will bring the sea breeze right to you$10.50
- Benjamin Button
Coconut water, spinach, mangos, bananas, matcha, coconut oil, collagen (plant-based or bovine), and lemon.$10.00
- The Fountain of Youth
Cucumber, coconut water, pineapple, mango, banana, matcha, ginger, coconut oil, spinach, collagen. This green smoothie will energize, detoxify, and help rejuvenate your hair, skin, and nails!$10.00
Energizing
- Supernova
Cold-pressed pineapple juice, mangos, peaches, pitaya, maca, flax, collagen boost (choose plant-based or bovine), turmeric, lemon and lime. Glow from the inside out. The Supernova's vibrancy comes from all-natural Pitaya swirled into a hydrating smoothie with vitamin C-packed pineapple juice, lemon, mangos, and peaches.$11.00
- Shroomy
Bananas, almond milk, cacao, energizing mushroom blend and peanut butter. Experience a boost of energy and mental clarity with this creamy smoothie that's enhanced with our energizing superfood mushroom blend..$10.00