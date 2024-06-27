Hot Girl Summer Bowl

A stunning citrus and Vitamin C blast to cool you down on a hot day. Blended: cold-pressed pineapple juice, lemon, lime, mangos, peaches, collagen (plant-based or bovine), maca, turmeric, flax seed, and a pitaya swirl. On Top: granola, strawberries, coconut flakes, black currants, honey, hemp seeds, and a dash of mint.