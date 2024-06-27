E+ROSE Peabody Plaza
Superfood Bowls
- The Pro Bowl
Our protein packed best seller. Base: almond milk, açaî, bananas, blueberries, peanut butter, pea protein Top: granola, sliced bananas, local honey, cinnamon, crushed almonds, peanut butter. Our most popular bowl. A delicious meal for morning, day, and night.$13.00
- Blue Bae Bowl
Your new bae. Blended: oat milk, bananas, blue spirulina, cashew butter, and maca. On Top: gluten-free granola, strawberries, black currants, coconut flakes, hemp seeds, puffed brown rice, cashew butter, and local honey.$13.00
- Hanalei Bowl
Inspired by the island of Kauai and featuring its signature Macadamia nuts. Blended: almond milk, açaî, bananas, blackberries, strawberries, almond butter On Top: gluten-free granola, macadamia nuts, puffed brown rice, bananas hemp seeds, local honey, almo$13.00
- Aloha Bowl
Tropical açaî bowl with a sweet taste of the islands. Blended: cold-pressed pineapple juice, açaî, bananas, mangos, pineapples, coconut oil On Top: gluten-free granola, sliced strawberries, sliced bananas, local honey, coconut flakes, goji berries$13.00
- The Sobro Bowl
If you like a crunch, this is the bowl for you. Featuring double cacao nibs + chia seeds. Blended: almond milk, bananas, cacao nibs, peanut butter On Top: strawberries, chia seeds, crushed pecans, local honey, gluten-free granola, cacao nibs, local bee pol$12.50
- Pre-Game Bowl
Classic pitaya bowl with added protein + energizing green coffee bean. Blended: almond milk, pitaya, bananas, strawberries, pea protein, green coffee bean, almond butter On Top: gluten-free granola, sliced strawberries, local honey, cacao nibs, almond butt$13.00
- Nomad Bowl
Peanut butter and double chocolate. What's better? Base: blended: almond milk, bananas, cacao powder, cinnamon, vanilla, pea protein, peanut butter on top: gluten-free granola, strawberries, local honey, puffed brown rice, peanut butter, cacao nibs, and a dash of cacao powder.$12.50
- Dark Heart Bowl
Dark cherries and cacao combine in this antioxidant powerhouse. Base: almond milk, bananas, dark cherries, cacao powder, almond butter, Maca root, beet powder. On Top: cacao nibs, granola, coconut flakes, local honey, almond$13.00
- Greengo Bowl
Get your greens, and more. Blended: oat milk, mangos, bananas, spirulina, moringa, and maca. On top: gluten-free granola, sliced avocado, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, local honey.$12.50
- BC Bowl
A post-workout dream. Base: oat milk, pitaya, bananas, strawberries, cherries, almond butter, pea protein, flax seeds, beet, cinnamon. On Top: on top: gluten-free granola, bananas, chia seeds, peanut butter, hemp seeds, local honey, and cashews.$13.00
- Hot Girl Summer Bowl
A stunning citrus and Vitamin C blast to cool you down on a hot day. Blended: cold-pressed pineapple juice, lemon, lime, mangos, peaches, collagen (plant-based or bovine), maca, turmeric, flax seed, and a pitaya swirl. On Top: granola, strawberries, coconut flakes, black currants, honey, hemp seeds, and a dash of mint.$13.00
Smoothies
Specialty
High Protein
- The Athlete
Cold-pressed apple juice, mangos, peaches, creatine, plant-based collagen (or sub bovine), pea protein, hemp protein, hemp seeds, spinach, and coconut oil. Fuel for the athlete$11.00
- Banana Butter
Almond milk, bananas, almond butter, peanut butter, cinnamon, hemp seeds, flax seeds, and dates$10.00
- No Bread
Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, 2x pea protein, peanut butter, and flax seeds. A PB&J without the bread!$10.00
- Superseed
Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, cherries, beets, peanut butter, flax, chia, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, and pea protein. Protein and fiber-filled strawberry and cherry powerhouse$10.50
- Shredder
Cashew milk, dark cherries, avocado, blackberries, beets, bananas, double cacao nibs, double pea protein, peanut butter. A post "Shredder" workout smoothie to refuel + rebuild!$10.50
- Dark Magic
Almond milk, bananas, dark cherries, cacao powder, almond butter, vanilla, pea protein. Decadent. Smooth. Divine$10.00
- Muscle Beach
Cold-pressed apple juice, mangos, pineapples, spinach, mint, hemp protein, pea protein, hemp seeds, coconut oil. Tropical with all the boosts to keep your muscles happy$10.50
Greens
- Goddess
Coconut water, bananas, almond butter, cacao nibs, chia seeds, spinach, kale, and vanilla bean. Just like it sounds - an amazing beauty loaded with greens.$10.00
- The BU
Almond milk, bananas, cacao nibs, hemp protein, chia seeds, spirulina, dates, maca, cinnamon, cashew butter. This superfood-packed smoothie is inspired by the health inspiring, vibrant Malibu lifestyle.$10.50
- Ginger Greens
Coconut water, cold-pressed pineapple juice, mangos, peaches, spinach, kale, pea protein, ginger, mint + ginger. A delicious and nutritious treat.$10.00
- Cabo Surf
Cold-pressed pineapple juice, mangos, bananas, lime, hemp seeds, avocado, kale. This creamy tropical treat hails from the shores of Mexico and will bring the sea breeze right to you$10.50
- Benjamin Button
Coconut water, spinach, mangos, bananas, matcha, coconut oil, collagen (plant-based or bovine), and lemon.$10.00
- The Fountain of Youth
Cucumber, coconut water, pineapple, mango, banana, matcha, ginger, coconut oil, spinach, collagen. This green smoothie will energize, detoxify, and help rejuvenate your hair, skin, and nails!$10.00
Energizing
- Supernova
Cold-pressed pineapple juice, mangos, peaches, pitaya, maca, flax, collagen boost (choose plant-based or bovine), turmeric, lemon and lime. Glow from the inside out. The Supernova's vibrancy comes from all-natural Pitaya swirled into a hydrating smoothie with vitamin C-packed pineapple juice, lemon, mangos, and peaches.$11.00
- Shroomy
Bananas, almond milk, cacao, energizing mushroom blend and peanut butter. Experience a boost of energy and mental clarity with this creamy smoothie that's enhanced with our energizing superfood mushroom blend..$10.00
- Liquid Lightning
Cashew milk, bananas, blue spirulina, dates, cashew butter, maca root, guarana. This blended blue beauty is certain to give you that energetic shock to power you through your day$10.50
- Bulletproof
Cold-brew coffee, bananas, cacao nibs, coconut oil, hemp seeds, walnuts, cinnamon, and vanilla bean. Coffee and healthy fats to leave you energized for hours and your brain functioning at top speed.$10.00
- Berries and the Bees
Almond milk, blackberry, strawberry, cherry, almond butter, peanut butter, ginseng, maca, bee pollen, local honey. A crowd favorite, this smoothie contains all sorts of nutrition to keep you feeling satisfied + singing as maca is known to act as an aphrodi$10.50
Simple
- Almond Butter and Jelly
Cold-pressed apple juice, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and almond butter. Simple and delicious$9.50
- Cocoa Butter
Almond milk, bananas, cacao, peanut butter chocolate, and peanut butter at its all-natural finest. Come taste what good is$9.50
- Summer Sun
Cold-pressed pineapple, peaches, mangos, lemon, mint. A taste of that sweet summer sun$9.50
- Strawberry Shake
Cold-pressed apple juice, almond milk, strawberries, bananas. Our take on a classic. Strawberry-forward, creamy texture. Perfect for the kids or the elders$9.00
Coffee + Tea
Classic Coffee
- Espresso
Speciality roasted espresso.$3.75
- Daily Drip
House brewed daily, full octane, speciality roasted.$3.75
- Cappuccino
One-third espresso, two-thirds plant-based milk$5.50
- Americano
Speciality roasted espresso and hot water.$3.75
- Cold Brew
24-Hour house cold-brewed coffee$4.00
- Cortado
Equal parts espresso and plant-based milk$4.79
Lattes
- House Caffe
Espresso with our organic in-house made cashew milk.$6.50
- Vanilla Latte
Espresso, our organic in-house made cashew milk, and scratch prepped vanilla.$6.50
- Mocha Latte
Espresso, our organic in-house made cashew milk, and scratch prepped mocha.$6.50
- Caramel Latte
Espresso, organic in-house made cashew milk, and scratch prepped caramel.$6.50
- Mushroom Capp
Espresso, our organic in-house made cashew milk, scratch prepped vanilla, and our energizing mushroom blend.$6.00
Signature Coffee and Tea
- Giddy Up Iced Coffee
Cold-Brew topped with a froth of house cashew milk, house vanilla, colostrum and a shot of espresso. Get up, Giddy Up!$7.50
- Matcha Latte
Ceremonial-grade Matcha, our organic in-house made cashew milk, and local honey + vanilla.$6.50
- Chai Latte
Chai spice blend, maple, and our organic in-house made cashew milk.$6.50
- Dirty Chai Latte
Chai spice blend, our organic in-house made cashew milk, maple, and a shot of espresso$6.79
- What's Shakin'
Iced espresso, coconut sugar, organic, house cashew milk (or milk of choice) + cinnamon$6.50
- Good Day Shot
Double espresso, CBD, and a splash of our organic in-house made cashew milk.$6.50
- Super Mario
House drip, a shot of espresso, and our mushroom energy blend.$6.50
Loose Leaf Teas
Toast
- Fire Flour
Love Avocado Toast? This is a must-have. Local sourdough from FireFlour bakery is the base of this fiery sweet avocado toast. Topped with mashed avocado, local honey for a touch of sweet, and cayenne and crushed red pepper for an added kick. Sprinkled with$9.50
- Bananaland
Local bread, creamy peanut butter, sliced bananas, and crunchy cacao nibs. Finished with a drizzle of raw honey + chia seeds & cinnamon. Local flax bread toasted golden and topped with creamy peanut butter, organic sliced bananas, and crunchy cacao nibs. F$9.50
- Avocado Toast
Local bread, smashed avo, local sprouts + a touch of heat with crushed red pepper. Local baker FireFlour provides the 6-grain bread - then we toast it golden, slather it with fresh house mashed avocado, dust it with crushed black pepper + Himalayan salt, t$9.50
- Fig Toast
Figs, strawberries, local honey + superfood hemp seeds. Local flax bread topped with almond butter and toasted golden brown. Layered with sliced organic strawberries and dried figs, then topped with hemp seeds and a honey drizzle$10.00
Market
Wraps
- Katalina
Fluffy quinoa rolled in a chili tortilla with house stewed black beans, our signature pumpkin seed+cashew sauce with house pico de gallo. Served with our scratch prepped salsa for dipping.$12.00
- Nashville Hot Kale Wrap
Tenderized kale and freshly sliced cucumber wrapped in a chili tortilla with our signature scratched prepped cashew and pumpkin seed sauce + a side of baked chickpeas.$11.50
- Spring Rolls
Sliced carrots and shredded cabbage combined with fresh basil, mint, and sprouts. Rolled into a rice wrap and served with our house made Thai peanut dipping sauce (medium heat).$10.50
- Rainbow Wrap
Our house made curried lentil cakes with arugula, cabbage, crunchy bell peppers, and our house made goddess pesto sauce wrapped in a wholesome tortilla.$11.50OUT OF STOCK
- Beet Falafel Hummus Wrap
House made chickpea, herb, and beet falafel with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, springs mix greens and our house made hummus all wrapped in a wholesome tortilla.$11.50OUT OF STOCK
- RAWcos
Our signature walnut taco blend and spinach "crema" wrapped in a jicama shell. Gluten free, dairy free, vegan, and guilt free.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Salads
- West by Southwest Salad
Baby kale with our house pico, black rice, our cashew pumpkin seed sauce + black beans. California fresh combined with a Southwest flare.$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Nashville Hot Kale Salad
Chopped kale tossed with diced cucumber and our signature “dragon” pumpkin seed sauce. Topped with hemp seeds, cashew pieces, light paprika, and baked crunchy chickpeas.$12.00
- Curried Lentil Cake Salad
Baked curry lentil cakes (lentils, sweet potato, brown rice, kale, cilantro and green onion) over a bed of arugula and local lettuces. Served with our creamy scratch prepped avocado goddess dressing, fresh cut veggies, and topped with hemp seeds.$12.50OUT OF STOCK
- Beet Falafel Tzatziki Salad
Spring Lettuce Mix, house-made Tzatziki dressing and chickpea Falafel with pickled red beets.$12.50OUT OF STOCK
- The Good Bowl
Fluffy quinoa, marinated black beans, pico de gallo, spicy cashew sauce, bed of arugula with a garnish of lime.$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Super Caesar
Shredded kale, tricolor quinoa, crumbled baked tofu, grape tomatoes, sunflower parmesan, and our housemade caesar dressing.$12.50
Grains + Boxes
- Wrap Pack
Half of our Katalina wrap paired with an E+ROSE House Salad and fresh crisp grapes. The perfect lunch on the go. Something savory, something sweet, and a little extra greens for your day.$13.50OUT OF STOCK
- Mediterranean Lunch Box
Our house made hummus paired with crisp fresh cucumbers and bell peppers, a serving of our Quinoa Tabouli (fresh parsley, green onions, mint, cucmbers and grape tomatoes) and a side of fresh grapes.$13.50OUT OF STOCK
- Quinoa Tabouli
Quinoa and fresh parsley tossed with chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, a dash of Himalayan salt, mint, lemon and lime.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Breakfast Quinoa
Fluffy quinoa cooked with cold-pressed apple juice. Rolled with dates, cashews, sliced apples, and cinnamon for the perfect protein packed breakfast.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Buddha Bowl
Turmeric brown rice, baked tofu, roasted sweet potato, chopped kale, crunchy red cabbage, lemon tahini dressing, and sesame seeds$12.50OUT OF STOCK
- Pesto Farro
Wholesome grain Farro mixed with our delectable house scratch prepped pesto from basil, walnuts, apple cider vinegar and garlic. Tossed with diced cherry tomatoes, olive oil, pistachios and sunower seeds.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Booster Bites
- Banana Bread Booster Bites
Cashews, macadamia nuts, bananas, dates, pea protein, Himalayan salt, vanilla, pecans, and cinnamon. A house-made superfood snack to boost your nutrition (and your day)!$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cookie Dough Booster Bites
Almond flour, peanut butter, dates, vanilla, Himalayan salt, flax seed, chia seed, honey, cinnamon, cacao nibs, pea protein, and coconut flakes. An excellent post-workout snack - these bites are full of nutrients.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bullet Booster Bites
Cashews, dates, cacao, energizing mushroom blend, espresso beans, and hemp seeds. An energizing superfood blend to give you sustenance and a BOOST!$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Chia Bites
Almond flour, strawberry powder, beet powder, vanilla, chia seeds, himalayan salt, dates. A house-made superfood snack to boost your nutrition (and your day)!$6.00
- Brownie Booster Bites
Walnuts, dates, Himalayan salt, vanilla, cacao, and shredded coconut. Your new favorite brownie with ingredients to make your little heart happy.$6.00
- Sunflower Bites
Sunflower butter and seeds, maple syrup, vanilla, flax seeds, and coconut flakes. A house-made superfood snack to boost your nutrition (and your day)!$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Peanut Butter Protein Bites
Almond flour, peanut butter, peanut powder, flax seeds, honey, gluten-free granola, Himalayan salt, and dates. An excellent post-workout snack - these bites are full of nutrients.$6.00