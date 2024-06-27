E+ROSE Peabody Plaza
Superfood Bowls
- The Pro Bowl
Our protein packed best seller. Base: almond milk, açaî, bananas, blueberries, peanut butter, pea protein Top: granola, sliced bananas, local honey, cinnamon, crushed almonds, peanut butter. Our most popular bowl. A delicious meal for morning, day, and night.$13.00
- Blue Bae Bowl
Your new bae. Blended: oat milk, bananas, blue spirulina, cashew butter, and maca. On Top: gluten-free granola, strawberries, black currants, coconut flakes, hemp seeds, puffed brown rice, cashew butter, and local honey.$13.00
- Hanalei Bowl
Inspired by the island of Kauai and featuring its signature Macadamia nuts. Blended: almond milk, açaî, bananas, blackberries, strawberries, almond butter On Top: gluten-free granola, macadamia nuts, puffed brown rice, bananas hemp seeds, local honey, almo$13.00
- Aloha Bowl
Tropical açaî bowl with a sweet taste of the islands. Blended: cold-pressed pineapple juice, açaî, bananas, mangos, pineapples, coconut oil On Top: gluten-free granola, sliced strawberries, sliced bananas, local honey, coconut flakes, goji berries$13.00
- The Sobro Bowl
If you like a crunch, this is the bowl for you. Featuring double cacao nibs + chia seeds. Blended: almond milk, bananas, cacao nibs, peanut butter On Top: strawberries, chia seeds, crushed pecans, local honey, gluten-free granola, cacao nibs, local bee pol$12.50
- Pre-Game Bowl
Classic pitaya bowl with added protein + energizing green coffee bean. Blended: almond milk, pitaya, bananas, strawberries, pea protein, green coffee bean, almond butter On Top: gluten-free granola, sliced strawberries, local honey, cacao nibs, almond butt$13.00
- Nomad Bowl
Peanut butter and double chocolate. What's better? Base: blended: almond milk, bananas, cacao powder, cinnamon, vanilla, pea protein, peanut butter on top: gluten-free granola, strawberries, local honey, puffed brown rice, peanut butter, cacao nibs, and a dash of cacao powder.$12.50
- Dark Heart Bowl
Dark cherries and cacao combine in this antioxidant powerhouse. Base: almond milk, bananas, dark cherries, cacao powder, almond butter, Maca root, beet powder. On Top: cacao nibs, granola, coconut flakes, local honey, almond$13.00
- Greengo Bowl
Get your greens, and more. Blended: oat milk, mangos, bananas, spirulina, moringa, and maca. On top: gluten-free granola, sliced avocado, cacao nibs, coconut flakes, local honey.$12.50
- BC Bowl
A post-workout dream. Base: oat milk, pitaya, bananas, strawberries, cherries, almond butter, pea protein, flax seeds, beet, cinnamon. On Top: on top: gluten-free granola, bananas, chia seeds, peanut butter, hemp seeds, local honey, and cashews.$13.00
- Hot Girl Summer Bowl
A stunning citrus and Vitamin C blast to cool you down on a hot day. Blended: cold-pressed pineapple juice, lemon, lime, mangos, peaches, collagen (plant-based or bovine), maca, turmeric, flax seed, and a pitaya swirl. On Top: granola, strawberries, coconut flakes, black currants, honey, hemp seeds, and a dash of mint.$13.00
Smoothies
Specialty
High Protein
- The Athlete
Cold-pressed apple juice, mangos, peaches, creatine, plant-based collagen (or sub bovine), pea protein, hemp protein, hemp seeds, spinach, and coconut oil. Fuel for the athlete$11.00
- Banana Butter
Almond milk, bananas, almond butter, peanut butter, cinnamon, hemp seeds, flax seeds, and dates$10.00
- No Bread
Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, blueberries, bananas, 2x pea protein, peanut butter, and flax seeds. A PB&J without the bread!$10.00
- Superseed
Cold-pressed apple juice, strawberries, cherries, beets, peanut butter, flax, chia, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, and pea protein. Protein and fiber-filled strawberry and cherry powerhouse$10.50
- Shredder
Cashew milk, dark cherries, avocado, blackberries, beets, bananas, double cacao nibs, double pea protein, peanut butter. A post "Shredder" workout smoothie to refuel + rebuild!$10.50
- Dark Magic
Almond milk, bananas, dark cherries, cacao powder, almond butter, vanilla, pea protein. Decadent. Smooth. Divine$10.00
- Muscle Beach
Cold-pressed apple juice, mangos, pineapples, spinach, mint, hemp protein, pea protein, hemp seeds, coconut oil. Tropical with all the boosts to keep your muscles happy$10.50
Greens
- Goddess
Coconut water, bananas, almond butter, cacao nibs, chia seeds, spinach, kale, and vanilla bean. Just like it sounds - an amazing beauty loaded with greens.$10.00
- The BU
Almond milk, bananas, cacao nibs, hemp protein, chia seeds, spirulina, dates, maca, cinnamon, cashew butter. This superfood-packed smoothie is inspired by the health inspiring, vibrant Malibu lifestyle.$10.50
- Ginger Greens
Coconut water, cold-pressed pineapple juice, mangos, peaches, spinach, kale, pea protein, ginger, mint + ginger. A delicious and nutritious treat.$10.00
- Cabo Surf
Cold-pressed pineapple juice, mangos, bananas, lime, hemp seeds, avocado, kale. This creamy tropical treat hails from the shores of Mexico and will bring the sea breeze right to you$10.50
- Benjamin Button
Coconut water, spinach, mangos, bananas, matcha, coconut oil, collagen (plant-based or bovine), and lemon.$10.00
- The Fountain of Youth
Cucumber, coconut water, pineapple, mango, banana, matcha, ginger, coconut oil, spinach, collagen. This green smoothie will energize, detoxify, and help rejuvenate your hair, skin, and nails!$10.00
Energizing
- Supernova
Cold-pressed pineapple juice, mangos, peaches, pitaya, maca, flax, collagen boost (choose plant-based or bovine), turmeric, lemon and lime. Glow from the inside out. The Supernova's vibrancy comes from all-natural Pitaya swirled into a hydrating smoothie with vitamin C-packed pineapple juice, lemon, mangos, and peaches.$11.00
- Shroomy
Bananas, almond milk, cacao, energizing mushroom blend and peanut butter. Experience a boost of energy and mental clarity with this creamy smoothie that's enhanced with our energizing superfood mushroom blend..$10.00
- Liquid Lightning
Cashew milk, bananas, blue spirulina, dates, cashew butter, maca root, guarana. This blended blue beauty is certain to give you that energetic shock to power you through your day$10.50
- Bulletproof
Cold-brew coffee, bananas, cacao nibs, coconut oil, hemp seeds, walnuts, cinnamon, and vanilla bean. Coffee and healthy fats to leave you energized for hours and your brain functioning at top speed.$10.00
